Jordan Poole News: Struggles with shot Friday

Poole contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 128-104 loss to Memphis.

Poole posted a season-low mark in scoring, and while the shooting woes aren't anything new for him, he appeared to be trending in the right direction prior to this contest. Poole has struggled a bit with the consistency in the efficiency department, but he's still shooting 43.5 percent from the field in seven contests this season. That's a respectable mark, particularly when considering his tendencies and the fact that he averages 15.4 shots per game.