Josh Christopher News: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Christopher ended with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Thursday's 120-118 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Christopher put forth a well-rounded showing Thursday, finishing second among Sioux Falls players in rebounds, assists and steals while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points in a near triple-double. Christopher has appeared in 24 G League contests this season, averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.