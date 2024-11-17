Josh Christopher News: Goes for 24 points in G League

Christopher ended with 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes Friday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 110-96 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Christopher is now averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 33.3 minutes over four appearances in the G League. The 22-year-old guard is one of the Heat's three two-way players, but he's likely to see the overwhelming majority of his playing time in Sioux Falls in 2024-25.