Josh Christopher News: Leads from deep as top scorer

Christopher notched 34 points (13-28 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 44 minutes in Friday's 114-111 G League win over Windy City.

Christopher once again led the way for Sioux Falls in a winning effort, pacing all Skyforce players in scoring and threes made while finishing as the lone player in the contest with 30 or more points. Christopher has appeared in 13 G League contests this season, averaging 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per outing.