Josh Christopher News: Leads from deep as top scorer

Christopher posted 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes in Monday's 124-113 G League win over Rip City.

Christopher led the way offensively for Sioux Falls in Monday's G League contests, leading all players in scoring and threes made in a near 30-point showcase. Christopher has appeared in 34 G League outings this season, averaging 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game.