Josh Christopher News: Puts up 35 points in G League

Christopher recorded 35 points (12-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 112-108 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Christopher has been a standout performer for Sioux Falls this season, averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.5 three-pointers and 2.3 steals in 37.0 minutes per game over 15 outings. He's on a two-way deal with the Heat but has yet to make his 2024-25 debut at the NBA level.