Josh Christopher News: Scores 31 points in G League loss

Christopher logged 31 points (13-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT). six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes Sunday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 125-119 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Christopher is still waiting to make his 2024-25 NBA debut with Miami, but he's been thriving as one of Sioux Falls' primary playmakers. Through 17 outings in the G League, Christopher is averaging 26.4 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.4 steals in 37.7 minutes per contest.