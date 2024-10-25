Josh Green News: Good to go Friday
Green (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Evan Sidery of Forbes.com reports.
Green was deemed questionable prior to the game, but he will give it a go and make his Hornets debut while dealing with Achilles soreness. The 23-year-old is coming off a solid playoff run with Dallas last season, and he is expected to start ahead of Cody Martin at the small forward position. If Green is held to a minutes restriction, expect the club to take an extended look at both Martin and Seth Curry.