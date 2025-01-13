Josh Richardson Injury: Out through Wednesday

The Heat announced that Richardson (heel), who has already been ruled out Monday against the Clippers, will also miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Richardson has been sidelined since late November due to right heel inflammation, but he was briefly upgraded to available ahead of the Heat's 97-92 win over the Jazz this past Thursday. Despite not playing in that contest, Richardson has apparently experienced a setback in his recovery, and he'll now return to Miami to undergo an MRI on his troublesome heel. Even if the MRI brings good news and he's cleared for game action in the near future, Richardson is unlikely to take hold of a rotation spot for Miami.