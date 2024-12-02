NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: Heat 4-5 on road; Celtics 7-2 at home

NOP at ATL: Pelicans on eight-game slide; Hawks on three-game win streak

BKN at CHI: Nets on two-game slide; Bulls on two-game slide

LAL at MIN: Lakers 5-5 on road; Timberwolves 3-7 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (ankle), Kevin Love (back), Josh Richardson (illness): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (illness): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (knee), Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Sam Hauser (personal): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (calf): Questionable; Herbert Jones (shoulder): Doubtful; Jordan Hawkins (back), Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (ankle): Questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back), Ziaire Williams (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Coby White (ankle): Questionable; Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

LAL - Austin Reaves (pelvis), Cam Reddish (illness): Questionable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle): OUT

MIN - Joe Ingles (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans ($8,000) at Hawks

Murray is still settling into a rhythm, as he has only played three games since returning from a hand injury that kept him sidelined for a month. He is averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals over three games back, and he surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last two outings. He faces a great opportunity to continue building momentum with a matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) vs. Lakers

Despite his squad going through a bit of a rough patch, Edwards continues to produce at a high level, averaging 26.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with at least 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Lakers, as he is expected to line up across from rookie, Dalton Knecht, who will have a tough time limiting his efforts. The Lakers are also giving up the league's 11th-most points per game to opposing shooting guards, and Edwards finished with 39.5 DK points in their previous encounter this season.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,800) vs. Nets

LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last five games, including two outings with 29 points and one with 10 assists. He is likely to come up with another strong performance in a meeting with the Nets, who are significantly shorthanded and give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage, including the fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($8,200) vs. Pelicans

Johnson reached the 20-point mark in each of the last five games, averaging 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over that span, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He has another good opportunity to prosper with a matchup against the Pelicans, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Nets

Vucevic is coming off one of his best games of the season, as he finished with a season-high 32 points, to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in a loss to the Celtics on Friday. The veteran big man has been filling the stat sheet all season and faces a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Nets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) at Timberwolves

Aside from a 27-point, 14-assist display in his last outing, James has been slightly quieter in the scoring column lately but continues to excel across the rest of the stat sheet, averaging 18.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 9.6 assists over the last five games. He is likely to keep the production going against the Timberwolves, who are giving up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage and the league's seventh-most three-pointers to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($5,300) vs. Nets

Dosunmu is averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals over five consecutive starts for the shorthanded Bulls. He is expected to pick up another start in the absence of Patrick Williams, and Dosunmu has a great chance to pad his stats against the Nets, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks ($4,200) vs. Pelicans

Risacher is averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last three games, including two with at least 25 DK points. This marks his third three-game streak of the season with double-digit scoring in each outing, and he has an excellent chance to keep the momentum going against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Nic Claxton, Nets ($6,000) at Bulls

Claxton has been unable to establish a solid rhythm over the last couple of weeks while dealing with injury trouble. Nonetheless, he topped 20 DK points in each of his last four outings and continues to bolster his stats with a nose for racking up blocked shots. He is likely to find a good groove against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers and the league's most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,000) vs. Lakers

Alexander-Walker is coming off his first double-double of the season, as he finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Clippers on Friday. He also enters on a streak of having scored in double digits in three straight games for the first time in the campaign. Additionally, he should pad his stats against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's ninth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Lakers

Reid topped 20 DK points twice in the last three games while averaging 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over that stretch. He has a solid chance to keep up the production against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.