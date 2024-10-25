Josh Richardson Injury: Practices Friday

Richardson (heel) was able to practice Friday ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Hornets, Heat beat writer Adam Lichtenstein reports.

Richardson missed the club's regular-season opener against Orlando due to a heel injury. The 32-year-old was limited prior to the season while rehabbing from a right shoulder surgery he underwent in March, though he was cleared from the shoulder injury prior to the heel injury popping up. If Richardson misses additional time, Duncan Robinson and Alec Burks are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time.