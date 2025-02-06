Josh Richardson Injury: Traded to Utah
Richardson (heel) will be rerouted to the Jazz as part of the Jimmy Butler trade, according to NBA reporter Jake Fischer.
Richardson was initially sent from Miami to Detroit, only to be dealt to Utah less than 24 hours later. Richardson, who is still sidelined by a troublesome heel issue, is unlikely to be in Utah's long-term plans as they are in the early stages of a rebuild.
