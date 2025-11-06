The Trail Blazers were humming on all cylinders during the surprise win, rallying from 22 points down to squeak out.a stunner. Holiday's 12 points in the second quarter played a key element in cutting the deficit, and he added 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Holiday's veteran presence has been a boon to Portland's overall success, and he's currently posting three-year highs in a few different categories. Through eight games, he's averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. His assist average currently places him 10th overall, ahead of dime-droppers like Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.