Julian Strawther News: Notches 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 9:43am

Strawther supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 121-119 victory over the Raptors.

This was Strawther's largest workload of the season, and it comes on the heels of his 19-point effort Saturday against the Jazz. Aaron Gordon left this game after four minutes with a calf issue, and Strawther and Peyton Watson combined to score a total of 29 points as a result. Both players will be on the streaming radar if Gordon ends up missing additional time.

