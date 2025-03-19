NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 19

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at IND: Mavs on three-game slide; Pacers 20-9 at home

HOU at ORL: Rockets on seven-game win streak; Magic 3-7 in last 10 games

DET at MIA: Pistons 20-15 on road; Heat on eight-game slide

NYK at SAS: Knicks 21-13 on road; Spurs 4-6 in last 10 games

NOP at MIN: Pelicans on three-game slide; Timberwolves 8-2 in last 10 games

PHI at OKC: 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games; Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games

WAS at UTA: Wizards 8-26 on road; Jazz on 10-game slide

DEN at LAL: Nuggets 21-14 on road; Lakers on two-game win streak

MEM at POR: Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers on two-game win streak

CLE at SAC: Cavs on two-game slide; Kings 17-15 at home

CHI at PHX: Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games; Suns 20-13 at home

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Jaden Hardy (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back), Pascal Siakam (personal): Questionable

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (leg), Alec Burks (back): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; Jalen Brunson (ankle): OUT

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT

PHI - Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Kelly Oubre (knee): Doubtful; Andre Drummond (toe), Tyrese Maxey (back), Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder): Questionable; Luguentz Dort (hip), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (hip): OUT

WAS - Kyshawn George (knee), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (personal), John Collins (ankle), KJ Martin (elbow): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (ankle), Christian Braun (foot): Questionable; Julian Strawther (knee): OUT

LAL - Trey Jemison (illness): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (knee), LeBron James (groin): OUT

MEM - Scotty Pippen (wrist), Santi Aldama (calf): Questionable; Ja Morant (hamstring): OUT

POR - Toumani Camara (calf): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (calf), Jabari Walker (concussion): OUT

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (ankle): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (foot), Bradley Beal (hamstring), Mason Plumlee (quadriceps): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Josh Giddey, Bulls ($8,500) at Suns

Giddey is expected back in action after a three-game absence. He topped 50 DK points in each of his last three appearances and averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 outings. He has a good opportunity to get his game back on track with a matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's ninth-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Pelicans

Edwards is rolling with a total of 79 points over the last two games and an average 28.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 outings. He is likely to shine against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game. He also finished with 53.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pelicans.

Forwards/Centers

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($8,000) at Pacers

Marshall continues to shine for his shorthanded squad, averaging 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals over seven consecutive starts. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,700) at Kings

Mobley is coming off a bit of a muted performance but is averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks across his last 10 appearances. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,900) at Spurs

Towns must continue to step up as the main scorer for his club in the absence of Jalen Brunson. He is averaging 24.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including racking up a high of 52.5 DK points in the game before last. He also should find a favorable matchup against the Spurs and their shorthanded frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,100) vs. Bulls

Durant was quiet in his last outing, as his squad was easily able to blow past the struggling Raptors. However, he will likely need to step it up to ensure a second straight win with a matchup against the Bulls. He is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games and should do well against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,400) vs. Pelicans

DiVincenzo is averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 30 DK points and a high of 43. He faces a good chance to stand out with a matchup against the Pelicans, who are struggling defensively and giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.

Mikal Bridges, Spurs ($5,300) at Spurs

Bridges is playing well lately, averaging 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 47.5 DK points. He must continue to step up his scoring effort in the absence of Jalen Brunson, and he should stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($6,400) vs. Pelicans

McDaniels continues to maintain impressive production, averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54. He has an ideal opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,500) at Heat

Thompson topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10 games, including a high of 40, while averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span. He has a good chance to come up with another solid performance, after he turned in 40.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Heat.

Nick Richards, Suns ($4,200) vs. Bulls

Richards is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 25 DK points. He is also likely to thrive against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.