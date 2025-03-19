NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
DAL at IND: Mavs on three-game slide; Pacers 20-9 at home
HOU at ORL: Rockets on seven-game win streak; Magic 3-7 in last 10 games
DET at MIA: Pistons 20-15 on road; Heat on eight-game slide
NYK at SAS: Knicks 21-13 on road; Spurs 4-6 in last 10 games
NOP at MIN: Pelicans on three-game slide; Timberwolves 8-2 in last 10 games
PHI at OKC: 76ers 3-7 in last 10 games; Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games
WAS at UTA: Wizards 8-26 on road; Jazz on 10-game slide
DEN at LAL: Nuggets 21-14 on road; Lakers on two-game win streak
MEM at POR: Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers on two-game win streak
CLE at SAC: Cavs on two-game slide; Kings 17-15 at home
CHI at PHX: Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games; Suns 20-13 at home
Injuries to Monitor
DAL - Jaden Hardy (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back), Pascal Siakam (personal): Questionable
HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT
ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable
MIA - Andrew Wiggins (leg), Alec Burks (back): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; Jalen Brunson (ankle): OUT
NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT
PHI - Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Kelly Oubre (knee): Doubtful; Andre Drummond (toe), Tyrese Maxey (back), Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT
OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder): Questionable; Luguentz Dort (hip), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (hip): OUT
WAS - Kyshawn George (knee), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT
UTA - Lauri Markkanen (personal), John Collins (ankle), KJ Martin (elbow): OUT
DEN - Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (ankle), Christian Braun (foot): Questionable; Julian Strawther (knee): OUT
LAL - Trey Jemison (illness): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (knee), LeBron James (groin): OUT
MEM - Scotty Pippen (wrist), Santi Aldama (calf): Questionable; Ja Morant (hamstring): OUT
POR - Toumani Camara (calf): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (calf), Jabari Walker (concussion): OUT
SAC - Domantas Sabonis (ankle): OUT
CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT
PHX - Grayson Allen (foot), Bradley Beal (hamstring), Mason Plumlee (quadriceps): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Josh Giddey, Bulls ($8,500) at Suns
Giddey is expected back in action after a three-game absence. He topped 50 DK points in each of his last three appearances and averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 outings. He has a good opportunity to get his game back on track with a matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's ninth-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Pelicans
Edwards is rolling with a total of 79 points over the last two games and an average 28.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 outings. He is likely to shine against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game. He also finished with 53.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pelicans.
Forwards/Centers
Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($8,000) at Pacers
Marshall continues to shine for his shorthanded squad, averaging 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals over seven consecutive starts. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,700) at Kings
Mobley is coming off a bit of a muted performance but is averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks across his last 10 appearances. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,900) at Spurs
Towns must continue to step up as the main scorer for his club in the absence of Jalen Brunson. He is averaging 24.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including racking up a high of 52.5 DK points in the game before last. He also should find a favorable matchup against the Spurs and their shorthanded frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,100) vs. Bulls
Durant was quiet in his last outing, as his squad was easily able to blow past the struggling Raptors. However, he will likely need to step it up to ensure a second straight win with a matchup against the Bulls. He is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games and should do well against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Mid-Range Money
Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,400) vs. Pelicans
DiVincenzo is averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 30 DK points and a high of 43. He faces a good chance to stand out with a matchup against the Pelicans, who are struggling defensively and giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.
Mikal Bridges, Spurs ($5,300) at Spurs
Bridges is playing well lately, averaging 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 47.5 DK points. He must continue to step up his scoring effort in the absence of Jalen Brunson, and he should stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($6,400) vs. Pelicans
McDaniels continues to maintain impressive production, averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54. He has an ideal opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Value Picks
Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,500) at Heat
Thompson topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10 games, including a high of 40, while averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span. He has a good chance to come up with another solid performance, after he turned in 40.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Heat.
Nick Richards, Suns ($4,200) vs. Bulls
Richards is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 25 DK points. He is also likely to thrive against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.