Julian Strawther News: Notches six points

Strawther registered six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After playing a minimal role as a rookie, Strawther made considerable strides in his second season. Across 65 regular-season appearances, Strawther produced 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes. It will be interesting to what changes happen in Denver this offseason, but Strawther may have positioned himself for a larger role in 2025-26.