Julian Strawther News: Ties season-high scoring mark

Strawther finished Sunday's 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies with 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

Strawther tied the best scoring mark of his career in this loss to the Grizzlies, and the second-year forward is trending in the right direction following a slow start to the season. Even though Strawther remains an option off the bench, he's scored in double digits in four of his last seven outings. That kind of output could eventually translate to a bigger role in the second unit, as the Nuggets are thin when it comes to bench depth. Strawther is averaging 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game off the bench in November.