Keldon Johnson

Keldon Johnson News: Logs 13 points in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Johnson provided 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 win over Utah.

Johnson appears set to play a sixth-man role for the Spurs this season, although he could see some spot starts, depending on the matchup. The Kentucky product experienced a huge dip in production during his fifth season with the Spurs, starting only 27 of 69 games after being a consistent first-unit player for most of his career. He'll still garner enough minutes to be viable in fantasy formats, but it's best to keep expectations in check.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
