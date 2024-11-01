Keldon Johnson News: Logs 13 points in reserve role
Johnson provided 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 win over Utah.
Johnson appears set to play a sixth-man role for the Spurs this season, although he could see some spot starts, depending on the matchup. The Kentucky product experienced a huge dip in production during his fifth season with the Spurs, starting only 27 of 69 games after being a consistent first-unit player for most of his career. He'll still garner enough minutes to be viable in fantasy formats, but it's best to keep expectations in check.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now