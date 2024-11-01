Keldon Johnson News: Logs 13 points in reserve role

Johnson provided 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 win over Utah.

Johnson appears set to play a sixth-man role for the Spurs this season, although he could see some spot starts, depending on the matchup. The Kentucky product experienced a huge dip in production during his fifth season with the Spurs, starting only 27 of 69 games after being a consistent first-unit player for most of his career. He'll still garner enough minutes to be viable in fantasy formats, but it's best to keep expectations in check.