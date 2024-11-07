Fantasy Basketball
Kel'el Ware News: Makes impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Ware finished Wednesday's 115-112 loss to the Suns with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and two steals in 14 minutes.

Ware made just his third appearance of the season Wednesday as he has been an inconsistent part of Miami's rotation. The rookie big man capitalized on his season-high 14 minutes to show off his defensive potential and ability to stretch the floor. Thomas Bryant logged no minutes against Phoenix, so it will be worth monitoring to see if Ware replaces him as the Heat's backup center going forward.

