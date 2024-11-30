Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk Injury: Debut will not come Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 11:56am

Olynyk (back) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Olynyk has been working to return from a back strain and make his season debut. He had only taken part in non-contact drills as of Nov. 22, and it remains unclear what he has been able to do since. His next opportunity to return will come Tuesday in a matchup with the Pacers.

