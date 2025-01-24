Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Leaves early with tight calf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 6:23am

Olynyk missed the entire fourth quarter of Thursday's 122-119 win over the Hawks due to right calf tightness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk recorded 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes but appeared to tweak his calf late in the third quarter, prompting Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic to open the final period with Chris Boucher at center. Consider Olynyk day-to-day until the Raptors provide an update on his condition, but if Olynyk misses the team's rematch with Atlanta on Saturday, Boucher, Orlando Robinson or Jonathan Mogbo could serve as Jakob Poeltl's primary backup.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
