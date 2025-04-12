Kelly Olynyk Injury: Out for Sunday

Olynyk (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Olynyk will end the season on the sidelines since he'll miss a third straight game with left Achilles tendinitis. The Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention a while ago, so there's no point in risking the veteran forward. Olynyk ends the season with averages of 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game in his 20 starts with New Orleans since being traded from Toronto midway through the season.