Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Olynyk (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Olynyk will end the season on the sidelines since he'll miss a third straight game with left Achilles tendinitis. The Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention a while ago, so there's no point in risking the veteran forward. Olynyk ends the season with averages of 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game in his 20 starts with New Orleans since being traded from Toronto midway through the season.

Kelly Olynyk
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now