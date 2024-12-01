Kelly Olynyk Injury: Reconditioning for return

Olynyk (back), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, is ramping up his conditioning for a return to game action, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

There is no clear timetable for Olynyk's return, and he has yet to make his season debut. However, the veteran big man will work toward regaining his conditioning in practice as the club prepares to slowly work him back from a back strain.