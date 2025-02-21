Kelly Olynyk News: Scores four points in Pels debut

Olynyk logged four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Olynyk played Friday for the first time since Feb. 5 and started alongside Zion Williamson and Yves Missi in the frontcourt. Though he didn't stand out on the stat sheet, Olynyk did manage to finish with a team-best plus-11 point differential, and his above-average passing ability as a big man should translate into better opportunities for Williamson, CJ McCollum and others.