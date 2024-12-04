Kelly Oubre News: Hands out season-high five assists

Oubre posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Orlando.

Oubre's five assists marked a season-high figure Wednesday, and it was also his second straight game sinking four three-pointers. The veteran swingman has now reached double digits in scoring in each of his last six outings, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per game. Paul George (rest) should be back in Philadelphia's lineup for Friday's rematch with Orlando after missing Wednesday's meeting, but the 76ers could still need Oubre to function as a starter until Joel Embiid (knee) is cleared to return to action.