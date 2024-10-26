Kelly Oubre News: Leads Philly in scoring Friday

Oubre provided 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Raptors.

Oubre has been the biggest beneficiary of the absences of Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee), as he's opened the season as the No. 2 option on offense. The veteran forward has performed as such, scoring over 20 points in both contests and shooting 17-for-35 from the field combined. Oubre should continue to experience an uptick in his fantasy upside as long as George and Embiid remain out.