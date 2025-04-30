Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Quiet in Game 5 loss

Caldwell-Pope logged eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope had a miserable postseason against Boston's defense, shooting 26.7 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc. He was a useful role playing in the regular season, however, appearing in 77 games with 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Caldwell-Pope will be back with Orlando and is owed $21.6 million in 2025-26, and he holds a player option for 2026-27.