Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Shooting woes continue

Caldwell-Pope had five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 110-90 win over the Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope has been slumping in recent weeks, and the All-Star break didn't help him to regain his form. In three games since the break, the veteran shooting guard has made just 20 percent of his threes while averaging 6.7 points per game. Furthermore, this was his 13th straight game with single-digit points, and the last time he reached the 10-point mark was on Jan. 21, when he notched 20 points in a loss to the Raptors.