Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Strong defensive effort

Caldwell-Pope contributed 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over the Nets.

Caldwell-Pope tallied four combined defensive stats, a welcome sight for anyone rostering him in competitive leagues. It appears as though he is going to play a crucial role for his new team, albeit one with very little offensive upside. He is worth holding for another game or two but given what we have seen thus far, he is likely to spend a lot of time on and off the waiver wire moving forward.