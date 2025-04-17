Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Gets in foul trouble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Ellis ended Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes.

Ellis picked up four fouls in 18 minutes, limiting his output Wednesday. Ellis' third NBA season was something he'll be proud of, however, as he recorded multiple career-high marks -- across 80 regular-season games, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 48.9 percent shooting from the field.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
