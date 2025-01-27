Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Logs 30 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Ellis had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-96 victory over the Nets.

Ellis played at least 30 minutes for the first time in almost two weeks, helping the Kings to a much-needed victory. After a productive stretch earlier in the month, Ellis moved back to a bench role once the team was fully healthy. While this is a great performance, it should be noted that Keegan Murray was limited to just 24 minutes as a result of foul trouble, affording a few extra minutes for Ellis.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now