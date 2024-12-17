Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Swats five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Ellis provided 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to Denver.

Ellis stepped up in a big way with the Kings missing both Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Keegan Murray (ankle), recording a career-high five blocks. He's very strong on the defensive end in that regard, as this was his fifth career game with at least three blocks. On the season, Ellis is just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats for per-game value, posting averages of 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now