Keon Ellis News: Swats five shots

Ellis provided 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to Denver.

Ellis stepped up in a big way with the Kings missing both Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Keegan Murray (ankle), recording a career-high five blocks. He's very strong on the defensive end in that regard, as this was his fifth career game with at least three blocks. On the season, Ellis is just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats for per-game value, posting averages of 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.