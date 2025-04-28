Kevin Porter News: Pours in 23 points in loss

Porter closed with 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-103 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Porter led Milwaukee's second unit in points during the loss, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer. The 24-year-old played a series-high 33 minutes after Damian Lillard (lower leg) exited the game in the first quarter. With the Bucks trailing 3-1, they'll need Porter to step up, especially if Lillard remains sidelined. Porter has averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 25.8 minutes per game during the first round.