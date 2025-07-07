NBA Fantasy Sleepers: Watch These Names in Early Fantasy Basketball Drafts

With the NBA offseason all but over, it's time to take a first look at potential fantasy basketball sleepers. We don't have reliable ADP data available yet, so this is essentially a reaction to looking at every depth chart and trying to find value.

Fantasy Basketball Sleepers

I might be stretching the definition of "sleeper" with names like Kel'el Ware and Donovan Clingan. But, given that it's early July, we don't have any sort of accurate ADP data across host sites. I also didn't want to put together a list that only included players like Luka Garza and Taylor Hendricks.

Key stats (rookie season)

17th in blocks per 100 possessions (2.5)

17th in total rebounds per 100 possessions (16.6)

Ware earned some hype as a prospect despite an unclear role, and he was a popular upside target at the end of last year's fantasy drafts. Many managers had to drop Ware after he was an inconsistent part of the rotation to begin the year. However, he began earning the trust of coach Erik Spoelstra in December, eventually being promoted to the starting five in mid-January. During Ware's final 38 regular-season appearances, the big man averaged 10.7 points and 0.6 threes on 54/28/68 shooting, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in 27.8 minutes.

One of Ware or Bam Adebayo may have to become more reliable three-point shooters to truly work alongside each other, but the soon-to-be-sophomore showed too much upside to ignore. And notably, while other young guns like Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic have failed to secure a true endorsement from Spoelstra, Ware earning a starting role and fairly consistent minutes is a massive positive signal.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers

Key Stats (rookie season)

1st in blocks per 100 possessions (4.0)

6th in total rebounds per 100 possessions (19.3)

Negative: 1st in personal fouls per 100 possessions (6.9)

Clingan entered the NBA as the prototypical big man, living around the basket for easy dunks, rebounds and blocks. Unfortunately, he spent most of the season behind Deandre Ayton and a clogged Portland frontcourt. But with a calf injury rendering Ayton unavailable from Feb. 12 onward, Clingan was elevated to a starting role. In Clingan's final 27 appearances, he averaged 8.3 points on 53.5 FG%, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.4 minutes.

Ayton is now on the Lakers, meaning Clingan is expected to be Portland's starting center. The key for him as a sophomore is to improve his fitness and cut down on fouls – both of which limited his playing time even when starting. Assuming he can make those strides, and generally improve, he has potential to be in the same fantasy tier as centers like Rudy Gobert, Walker Kessler and Jarrett Allen.

Kevin Porter Jr., Bucks

Key Stats

2021-22: 19th in assists per 100 possessions (9.4)

2024-25: 11th in steals per 100 possessions (2.7)

2024-25 (Negative): 9th in turnovers per 100 possessions (4.5)

I guess Porter is Milwaukee's starting point guard? He spent the beginning of last season with the Clippers before being dealt to the Bucks in February, where he boosted the Bucks' offense behind Damian Lillard. Across his 19.9 minutes per game with the Bucks, KPJ averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Porter's career has been a bit tumultuous, but he did start 143 of his 146 games while with the Rockets. He showed upside there and was worth rostering in fantasy. With Lillard no longer on the team, Porter is now the roster's second-best playmaker behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kyle Kuzma will get his fair share of touches, but he's a worse passer than Porter and pretty similar in terms of scoring punch and efficiency.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Key Stats

2024-25: 19th in free throws made per 100 possessions (6.2)

2022-23: 12th in free throws made per 100 possessions (8.0)

It doesn't feel as though Mathurin has exactly been on coach Rick Carlisle's good side. His role has fluctuated often since joining Indiana as the No. 6 pick in 2022. Still, he saw a career-high 29.8 minutes per game last year and averaged 16.1 points and 1.4 threes on 46/34/83 shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Could 2025-26 be Mathurin's breakout season? Tyrese Haliburton is out for the year, and Myles Turner is on the Bucks. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will likely take on extra usage, as will Aaron Nesmith. But nobody on the roster has the scoring talent that Mathurin does. He needs to improve his passing and defense to fully actualize as a player, but the potential to be a good fantasy asset is there regardless.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

Key Stats

2024-25: 18th in two-point field-goal percentage (59.9%)

Aldama is coming off a career year in which he made strides in almost all aspects of his game. The fourth-year forward saw 25.5 minutes per game and averaged 12.5 points and 1.8 threes on 48/37/69 shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Confident in his potential, Memphis inked him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract in the offseason.

With Memphis losing Desmond Bane to the Magic – in addition to role players like Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia – more minutes and usage should be available for Aldama. We also know that Jaren Jackson (already injured) and Ja Morant have extensive injury histories. There should be plenty of games where Aldama is in the running for the team's No. 2 option.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons

Key Stats

2024-25: 2nd in steals per 100 possessions (3.5)

2024-25 (Negative): 9th in personal fouls per 100 possessions (5.9)

A blood clot issue ended Thompson's rookie season early and bled into his sophomore campaign, delaying his first game last season to Nov. 25. There was a ramp-up period, but Thompson eventually settled into a role where he saw minutes in the mid-20s. During his final 45 regular-season appearances, the forward averaged 10.7 points on 54.5 FG%, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.9 minutes.

Thompson is already among the best wing defenders in the NBA — his offense just has to catch up. Both his three-point and free-throw percentages improved in his second season, which helps his fit alongside center Jalen Duren. Thompson may not have the fantasy potential of his brother Amen, but Ausar's development has still been encouraging. If he can start playing closer to 30 minutes per game in addition to improving, that would boost his fantasy value in a major way.

Honorable Mentions

Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks, Jazz

Forward minutes are freed up after the trade of John Collins, but is it enough with Lauri Markkanen still around?

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is now on the Hawks, and Mike Conley is another year older. There should be a bigger role for DiVincenzo if he can seize it.

Cam Whitmore, Wizards

A talented scorer, but can he round out his game? And what will Washington's rotation be to start the year?

Jay Huff, Pacers

Myles Turner is on the Bucks. Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman are recovering from torn Achilles. Huff's competition for center minutes to start the year is Tony Bradley, and Huff has shown more potential.

Neemias Queta or Luka Garza, Celtics

This is the Celtics' center rotation aside from Xavier Tillman, who might be worse than both Garza and Queta.

