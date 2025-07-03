After the 2025 NBA Draft, RotoWire's Kirien Sprecher ranks his favorite rookies for dynasty leagues. See the long-term outlook for top picks, plus potential sleepers and busts.

2025 NBA Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top Picks & Sleepers

The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and it's time to start preparing for your rookie drafts in dynasty leagues. There's a clear No. 1 at the top of this year's rookie class, but after that, things get interesting. Let's dive right into the cornucopia of talent entering the league. First, my overall list, followed by deeper analysis on the most fascinating prospects.

Top 2025 NBA Draft Prospects for Dynasty Leagues

Cooper Flagg , Dallas Mavericks

Not much needs to be said here. Flagg is an incredible talent, and his versatile game is a treasure chest waiting to be unlocked by fantasy managers. If you're worried about his transition to facing NBA talent, look at his highlights against Team USA ahead of the Olympics, stop overthinking and make the easy pick.

Year 2 and Beyond

Dylan Harper , San Antonio Spurs

I love Harper as a player, but his fantasy value in San Antonio is stunted as a rookie. De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes are only under contract for one more year, so Harper's outlook could look brighter in Year 2, but even then, he'll have to compete with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle for usage.

VJ Edgecombe , Philadelphia 76ers

What are the 2025-26 Philadelphia 76ers? Yeah, I don't know either. If they're healthy, there won't be enough usage for Edgecombe to be a great fantasy contributor. If they struggle again and blow things up, Edgecombe may be buried by whatever incoming assets Philly gets. I contemplated putting Edgecombe into the "Dyson Daniels?" group.

Mystery Boxes

Ace Bailey , Utah Jazz

Bailey's top choices were reportedly Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn, but Utah went against his wishes and selected him with the No. 5 pick. While it wasn't his preferred destination, I think this is a perfect fit for Bailey. The Jazz needed a superstar and will be forced to give Bailey the reins right away. Early struggles are to be expected, but his long-term upside rivals anyone in this draft, especially if he's Utah's go-to guy as a rookie.

Derik Queen , New Orleans Pelicans

Like Bailey, Queen has the archetype of a superstar. Unlike Bailey, Queen was drafted by a team that already has a superstar (Zion Williamson). There are obvious concerns about how the Pelicans' new duo will mesh, and Queen's fantasy value takes a massive hit if he has to come off the bench as a rookie. However, if you miss out on a top rookie pick in your dynasty league, look no further than Queen as a high-upside option.

Good but not great

Kon Knueppel , Charlotte Hornets

Like Jakucionis, Knueppel is ready to contribute right away as a three-point specialist, but will he ever become more than that? The Hornets aren't planning to play defense, but if they put up 130 every night behind LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, there'll be plenty of fantasy points to go around.

Kasparas Jakucionis , Miami Heat

Not many guys in the draft were as NBA-ready as Jakucionis, and he fell to a Heat team in flux after the departure of Jimmy Butler. Jakucionis won't be handed anything, but there's a clear path for him to contribute solid fantasy production as a rookie.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Coward's 7-2 wingspan puts him on the "defensive specialist" radar right away. It's unclear what direction the Grizzlies are going in after trading away Desmond Bane and signing Jaren Jackson to a massive extension, but defense always plays, giving Coward a solid long-term upside.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

Murray-Boyles guarded 1-5 with ease in college, and the defensive side of the ball is where he'll have to thrive if he's going to be a starter in the NBA. While Murray-Boyles' current fit on the roster is unclear, the Raptors are expected to trade some of their veterans soon.

Tre Johnson , Washington Wizards

Points leagues. Points scored. Points! Points! Points! Steer clear of Johnson in category leagues unless you're punting field-goal percentage. But when he gets hot, watch out! Johnson has the highest pure scoring upside in this draft.

Stash Options

Joan Beringer , Minnesota Timberwolves

Yang Hansen , Portland Trail Blazers

Beringer and Hansen were selected with back-to-back picks and share many similarities heading into their rookie campaigns. Currently buried on their respective depth charts, Beringer and Hansen are unlikely to make impacts as rookies, but if you're able to stash them for a couple of years, you may have two starting centers waiting to be unleashed on your dynasty team.

Egor Demin and Danny Wolf , Brooklyn Nets

Their passing abilities give Demin and Wolf solid fantasy floors when they see steady minutes, but their true value won't be unleashed until their three-point shots develop, which will likely take time.

