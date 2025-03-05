Fantasy Basketball
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:29pm

George (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

The Jazz have several regular members of the rotation ruled out for Wednesday's contest, and George is the latest casualty, as an illness will keep the second-year floor general sidelined. Isaiah Collier will remain as the starting point guard, while Johnny Juzang, Brice Sensabaugh and Svi Mykhaliuk should also see extra minutes in the backcourt. George's next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Friday.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
