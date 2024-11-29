Khris Middleton Injury: Out for Saturday

Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from bilateral ankle surgeries. However, the veteran forward is seemingly nearing a return to game action as he participates in 5-on-5 work, and he hopes to make his debut within the next week, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Middleton's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against the Pistons.