Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 1:01pm

Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from bilateral ankle surgeries. However, the veteran forward is seemingly nearing a return to game action as he participates in 5-on-5 work, and he hopes to make his debut within the next week, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Middleton's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against the Pistons.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
