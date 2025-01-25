Killian Hayes News: Dishes 18 dimes in G League
Hayes registered 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 131-122 win over the Raptors 905.
Hayes handed out a season-high 18 assists in Friday's G League contest, and he finished as the Nets' second-leading scorer behind Tyson Etienne (29). Hayes has scored at least 20 points over his last three G League outings, and for the season he is averaging 20.1 points, 8.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals over 26.2 minutes per game.
