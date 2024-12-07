Killian Hayes News: Dishes out 11 assists in return

Hayes (hip) collected 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 38 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 116-108 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Hayes sat out of Wednesday's action due to a hip injury, but he got the green light to return Friday and didn't disappoint. He clearly struggled to shoot the ball but still managed to extend his streak of double-digit performances to six games while also leading his team in assists and steals.