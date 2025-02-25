Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't be available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 6:08pm

Porzingis (illness) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis was initially announced as a starter and then was downgraded to doubtful due to an illness, but in the end, he won't suit up and will miss Tuesday's matchup. The Celtics play against the Pistons on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Porzingis' status for that contest will be determined in the early afternoon.

