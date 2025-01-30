Kristaps Porzingis News: Erupts for season-high 34 in win

Porzingis provided 34 points (10-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-100 victory over Chicago.

The double-double was only the fourth of the season for Porzingis in 23 appearances, while the 34 points were a season high for the 29-year-old center. He's been mostly healthy in January, missing one game due to a minor foot issue and another due to an illness, and when Porzingis has been on the court he's been productive, averaging 20.5 points, 7.9 boards, 3.1 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks on the month while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and a dazzling 50.7 percent from beyond the arc.