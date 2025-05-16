Kristaps Porzingis News: Moving to bench role
Porzingis is not in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday.
Porzingis has struggled massively in the series and was outplayed by Luke Kornet in the Game 5 win Wednesday, so it's not entirely surprising to see the former move to a bench role. Porzingis is averaging 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game in the series while starting in just two of the six outings.
