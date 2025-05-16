Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Moving to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 5:01pm

Porzingis is not in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday.

Porzingis has struggled massively in the series and was outplayed by Luke Kornet in the Game 5 win Wednesday, so it's not entirely surprising to see the former move to a bench role. Porzingis is averaging 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game in the series while starting in just two of the six outings.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now