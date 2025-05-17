Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis News: Sees 11 minutes in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Porzingis closed Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 11 minutes.

Throughout the postseason, and especially in this series, it's been very evident that Porzingis is far from 100 percent. The franchise will be hopeful that he can recover his health over the long offseason. Although he had his fair share of injuries in the regular season, he was terrific when healthy, as he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 42 regular-season contests.

