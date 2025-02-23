Kristaps Porzingis News: Starts off hot Sunday

Porzingis logged 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-105 win over the Knicks.

Porzingis helped the Celtics build a 21-point halftime lead by scoring 13 of his 15 points over the first two quarters of Sunday's game, though he wasn't able to carry that hot shooting into the second half. Porzingis made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor, dissuading Knicks' players from driving to the basket while swatting three shots for the fourth time this season. Porzingis has averaged 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 blocks over 31.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February.