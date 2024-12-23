Kyle Filipowski News: Double-double off bench in G League

Filipowski notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 18 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Memphis Hustle in the G League Winter Showcase.

Filipowski provided a nice lift off the Salt Lake City bench in Sunday's G League contest, ending as one of two players with 10 or more rebounds while posting the lone double-double of the game. Filipowski has played in five G League games this season, averaging 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per contest.