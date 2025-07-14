Kyle Filipowski News: Monster 35-point SL performance
Filipowski tallied 35 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 93-91 Summer League overtime loss to the Spurs.
Filipowski dominated on the court Monday, pouring in 35 points and recording a double-double in a tough buzzer-beater loss. He's putting together an impressive Summer League showing after a solid rookie campaign in 2024-25, when he appeared in 72 regular-season games (27 starts) and averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds on 50.2 percent shooting in 21.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now