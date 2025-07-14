Kyle Filipowski News: Monster 35-point SL performance

Filipowski tallied 35 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 93-91 Summer League overtime loss to the Spurs.

Filipowski dominated on the court Monday, pouring in 35 points and recording a double-double in a tough buzzer-beater loss. He's putting together an impressive Summer League showing after a solid rookie campaign in 2024-25, when he appeared in 72 regular-season games (27 starts) and averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds on 50.2 percent shooting in 21.1 minutes per contest.