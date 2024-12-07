Kyle Filipowski News: Recalled by Utah

The Jazz recalled Filipowski from the G League Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

Filipowski played in Friday's G League game against the South Bay Lakers and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes. He had missed six of the Jazz's prior six games due to a lower left leg injury, but his short stint in the G League allowed him to get his feet back under himself, and he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Kings. Filipowski was in the Jazz's starting lineup for the five games prior to his injury, and over that span he averaged 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 25.0 minutes per contest.