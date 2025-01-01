Kyle Filipowski News: Refined role continues in loss

Filipowski contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Knicks.

Filipowski played fewer than 15 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games, during which time he scored a total of just 11 points. It has been rough sledding for the rookie, especially after he was thrust into a sizeable role earlier in the season. Although there is a realistic chance he once again logs meaningful minutes as the season moves forward, it's safe to say that time is still a ways away.