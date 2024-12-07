Kyle Filipowski News: Returns to action with G League club

Filipowski (lower leg) tallied 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Friday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 115-100 win over the South Bay Lakers.

After missing six consecutive games for Utah due to a left lower leg injury, Filipowski didn't join the Jazz for Friday's 141-99 win over the Trail Blazers but proved his health by suiting up for the Stars. The G League appearance was the first of Filipowski's career, and considering he had been part of Utah's rotation prior to missing time with the injury, the rookie second-round pick should soon rejoin the parent club. Filipowski had started in each of his last five appearances before suffering the injury, but he could have to settle for a bench role with John Collins having settled back into a spot in the starting frontcourt after opening the season on the second unit.