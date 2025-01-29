Kyle Filipowski News: Scores 10 points in loss

Filipowski provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Warriors.

Although the Jazz were missing several of their key players for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Filipowski remained in a bench role while Micah Potter and Drew Eubanks started in the frontcourt. For now, Filipowski is just a name to monitor in deeper leagues in case the Jazz open up more playing time for him at the trade deadline. He's averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals over his last 10 appearances in 18.5 minutes per game.